PENDLETON — Seven months ago, Butch Baker had open heart surgery.
Around the same time, Janis Stamper began a weight loss program that has seen her lose 40 pounds.
For both Pendleton residents, the motivation to rise early on New Year’s Day and venture to Falls Park in drizzly, overcast conditions for a hike was obvious in one way. But for each of them, there was more to the experience than health benefits.
“My husband and I have two beautiful grandchildren, little ones that we watch all the time, and we’ve got to stay up with them,” Stamper said. “They’re five and two, so we have to keep up with them.”
“I just think (walking) kick-starts the whole year,” Baker added. “I’m excited and looking forward to a lot of good things.”
First day hikes continue to grow in popularity, with the American Hiking Society estimating that last year, despite pandemic-related cancellations and other restrictions, more than 55,000 people nationwide started off the new year by walking a collective 133,000 miles. With milder-than-normal temperatures expected in many places that are normally snow-covered on Jan. 1, those numbers were expected to rise this year.
“It’s the first of the year,” said Karyn Ledbetter, a board member with the Friends of Falls Park, which sponsored Saturday’s hike. “Why not get a little bit of exercise in and start the new year off right, especially if you have a new year’s resolution to exercise more?”
Ledbetter said that apart from the physical benefits of being outside, the opportunity to reflect both on the year gone by and the year ahead appeals to many walkers regardless of their health status. Her thoughts on the year ahead, especially about the pandemic, were optimistic.
“Hopefully the virus goes away,” she said. “I think that’s everyone’s hope for the new year. We got to see a few more events come back last year because everyone is getting vaccinated, so I hope we get to see that for the new year – more events going on.”
Baker acknowledged that in a political climate that is increasingly polarized, positive attitudes can be hard to come by. But he said being outside, even in less-than-ideal weather, can help.
“I think the world is kind of a mess right now, and I’d like to see everything get straightened out a little bit — people’s values getting back to where they used to be,” he said. “They’re not there now.”
Stamper said that for her, 2022 will also be about putting her faith into action more often.
“I’ve got a neighbor across the street who had a hip replacement and I’ve been taking care of her,” Stamper said. “I told her the Lord wants us to take care of each other, and that’s what we’re going to do. That’s my whole year’s plan – taking care of everybody as much as I can and myself.”
