ANDERSON — Indiana State Parks offered a rain check of sorts, extending their New Year's Day First Day Hikes through Sunday.
The change was made due to the weather forecast for Friday that included freezing rain changing over to rain.
Several people, including Stacey Valentine, took advantage of a dry spell Friday afternoon to hike at the park .
Valentine said she has participated in the First Day Hikes over the last couple of years and enjoyed the opportunity to just get outside.
The hikes are popular at the park and normally draw a large crowd, but due to the pandemic the format was changed this year.
Instead of a large group, hikers could go on their own schedule with groups limited to members of the same household to maintain social distancing.
Stickers were available at the nature center that could be worn so hikers crossing paths could identify fellow participants and greet each other with a "Happy New Year."
First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Mass. The program was launched to foster healthy lifestyles and promote year-round recreation at state parks.
