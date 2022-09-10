Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Indiana, including the following counties, Boone, Hamilton and Madison. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 831 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen since 7 pm. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Lebanon, Zionsville, Elwood, Westfield, Cicero, Whitestown, Frankton, Arcadia, Summitville, Jamestown, Advance, Orestes and Morse Reservoir. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&