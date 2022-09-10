ALEXANDRIA — Excessive heat couldn’t keep the crowds away from the Anderson Powwow Saturday.
Chairwoman of the Andersontown Powwow Committee Debbie Webb described the first day as a success, saying they’d been busy since they opened Saturday morning.
This is the Powwow’s first year at Beulah Park in its 18-year history. Webb said with the new location, she wasn’t sure if artists and guests would make their usual treks, some from across the country.
Norris Chee, a native artist, and his wife, Laura, traveled from Arkansas to show off their art. Chee said they’ve been coming to the powwow since its inception.
Webb and others described powwows as being similar to family reunions as they are an opportunity for members of various tribes to connect and reconnect.
Historically, powwows were also used to quell warfare as tribes often channeled strife into dancing. Tony Castoreno, the head male dancer, said tribes would engage in a dance competition. He said that today, a lot of traditional powwows have dance competitions as it's a way some make their living.
Some remember when natives were forbidden from conducting powwows or displaying their native culture. LeRoy Malaterre grew up on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation near Canada where tribes were forbidden from speaking their native (Chippewa) language or participating in powwows or rituals. Doing so, he said, would be to incur heavy penalties.
“We weren’t allowed to practice any Indian culture. In school, we got hit with rulers if we spoke anything Indian. They tried to make us white. In fact, they tried to do away with the reservation,” he said. “If they had a powwow, they hid it. They’d go up in the hills and they start a powwow. The authorities knew about them because they let them get started and then they’d go bust it up.”
Looking back, he wished his generation had been taught to embrace rather than be ashamed of their heritage. He said it is wonderful that children today are being taught about their heritage.
These days, Malaterre helps natives in Indiana by serving as an elder with American Indian Center, an organization that helps empower and uplift Native Americans through obtaining employment opportunities, etc.
Cultural interpreter and member of the Creek Tribe, Jim Sawgrass showed audiences how Native Americans used most of what nature provided.
Those wanting to attend have one more chance as Anderson Powwow continues Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.