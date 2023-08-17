ANDERSON — Larry Van Ness, also known as "The Can Man," is a name that evokes fond memories of a man adorned with jewelry made from pop tabs he collected for the Ronald McDonald House.
VanNess passed away last year after being struck by a car. In the wake of his passing, Rachel Landers, one of Larry's caregivers, sought to continue his legacy of helping others.
"I told Larry before his accident that we would continue to collect the tabs," Landers said in a November article in the Herald Bulletin. "I’m not surprised because so many people supported Larry."
"I’m pleased the whole community wants to keep it going," she said. "For many people, it’s second nature to collect the tabs. Larry is still with us in spirit."
Landers and others have put together a festival to honor VanNess's legacy called "Larrypalooza."
The festival is slated to take place Aug. 19 at Dickmann Town Center in Anderson, during which guests will enjoy diverse types of food, music and vendors.
Festivities will begin at noon.
Betsy Pearson, a co-organizer of Larrypalooza, said Landers dropped off another batch of pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis on Monday.
Pearson said they are thinking of making Larrypalooza an annual event. The goal, she said, is to keep his memory and legacy alive.
Pearson said she did not know Larry but has learned more about him while assisting with the event.
She anticipates the same will be true for some who attend Saturday's event.