ANDERSON — The stands in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium at Anderson University were packed with fans cheering on their favorite competitors over the weekend.
The excitement didn’t come from the school’s men’s basketball team, which recently won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament title for the first time. Rather, more than 3,000 spectators were there to watch and cheer as 32 high school robotics teams competed in the FIRST Indiana Robotics State Championship.
Up for grabs during the multi-day event were six spots in a world championship event in Houston later this month.
“It’s amazing — obviously sometimes stressful, but that’s part of the fun,” said Samantha Walz, a senior at Carmel High School, as she and her team worked between matches to make adjustments to their robot. “That pressure, the want to do better, the want to improve, the want to learn. It’s really great. I love it here.”
Once robots were placed on the field for matches, team members had to retreat to their control consoles behind panes of glass. From there, one team member, the driver, would be responsible for the robot’s movements and efforts to execute specific tasks to accumulate points based on a judging system during the match.
“The excitement is really something that I haven’t experienced,” said Ben McPheron, chair of the physical sciences and engineering department at AU. “We’re excited about the impact of having all of these young people, these future leaders and innovators on our campus.”
FIRST Indiana Robotics — “FIRST” is an acronym for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology” — is a nonprofit organization dedicated to growing robotics programs in high schools around the state. The group sponsors a variety of contests and qualifying tournaments throughout the year, and although engineering skills are prominent among the requirements, the competitions emphasize other skill sets needed for success in the field.
“I know it looks like we’re all about robots and tech out there, but the real goals of our organization are all about the people behind the glass, the students,” said Renee Becker-Blau, outgoing president of FIRST Indiana Robotics. “We’re a mentoring organization. It’s all about getting our students, giving them the skills that they need to be prepared for life.”
Madison County was represented by Team Roboto 447, a collection of high school students from Anderson, Alexandria, Pendleton, Frankton and Lapel, as well as some local homeschool students. Hosting the state championships, according to the team’s lead mentor, Tony Soverns, is a unique opportunity because hiring managers and other representatives from major tech companies attended the weekend’s activities.
“You’re learning not just the mechanical side of it, but there’s judging elements they have to be aware of,” Soverns said. “They’re learning how to present the information to industry leaders, to our sponsors coming in. When the judges come to judge your robot and your team, as mentors we don’t talk to them. The kids now have to talk to them, so they’re learning those public speaking skills.”
The competition, which was held at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute last year, is also a showcase for colleges to make connections with prospective students in STEM fields of study.
“The biggest thing that we provide as part of this program and what we’re here for as a nonprofit is access to future opportunities,” Becker-Blau said. “There are so many things that are happening that aren’t just about the robot or the technology.”