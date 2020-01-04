ANDERSON — Amari Adkins arrived early.
Due Jan. 8, she was born on Thursday to proud parents Angel and Dennis Adkins of Anderson.
Born at St. Vincent at 9:18 a.m., she is the first baby born in Madison County in the new year — and the new decade.
“We weren’t really expecting her to be born as close (to New Year's Day) but we’re blessed that she’s here," Angel said. "It was a dream experience.”
She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.
Amari is the Adkins’ third child. She has a 2-year-old brother, Asher, and a one-year-old sister, Abbigail.
The family is counting their blessings after a difficult delivery.
“We about lost both of them," Dennis said. "The hospital was wonderful and everything worked out.”
The family will dedicate their new baby girl this Sunday at Crossroads United Methodist Church.
“It's kind of a tradition we’ve done with these two," Dennis said. "The first Sunday they’re home, we dedicate them.”
