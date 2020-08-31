ANDERSON — The first of three planned downtown murals has been completed along Meridian Street next to Standt’s Jewelers.
The murals are a project of Anderson Main Street (AIMS). Through a partnership with Standt’s, 1009 Meridian, the first mural covers a double door with interactive artwork depicting a woman growing a tree through color and light. The mural is tagged with #GROWANDERSON.
The mural is in a previously unused and darkened area of downtown.
Nekoda Witsken was chosen from among artists who submitted resumes, examples of past mural projects and a cover letter detailing their desire to enhance downtown Anderson through public art.
Witsken then worked with the AIMS board to design the mural to creatively envision the phrase “grow Anderson.”
AIMS plans to commission at least two more murals for the downtown area, including one on the north side of the building where Aerial Fit2Fly is located, 901 Meridian.
“We are very excited to contribute to place-making in downtown Anderson,” Maria Lehr, secretary of the AIMS board, said. “AIMS is working very hard to rebuild our board by reexamining how best to serve our beloved downtown.”
Lehr said the second mural will be painted on a door between Hoosier Press and Creatures of Habit with the artwork of a traditional gas lamp and the words "Anderson Loves."
The three murals are being funded through AIMS' budget.
"Over the winter, we will be looking for some grant funds for larger murals," Lehr said.
AIMS is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit Main Street Organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.