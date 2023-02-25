ANDERSON — Members of the Lafayette Township Fire Department and others from surrounding areas gathered Thursday night at a local firehouse to show their support for fellow fireman Neal Prange, who’s battling testicular cancer.
Firemen, friends, and family took turns shaving their heads in solidarity with Prange, who is undergoing high-dose chemotherapy at IU Health in Indianapolis.
Prange was diagnosed with and treated for testicular cancer last May, after which life seemed to return to normal.
Doctors found the cancer had returned during a December checkup, reigniting the battle, according to Colleen, Neal’s wife of nearly seven years.
Neal’s father Joel said the event meant a lot to him, especially after Neal left his home state of Michigan.
“When you’re kids grow up and move away, you really don’t know how they’re engaging in the community and what they’re doing and how they’re thought of,” he said.
“When something like this happens, everyone rallies around somebody like Neal and you realize that he’s well thought of. That gives a parent a good sense or good feeling that he’s doing OK from a community standpoint.”
Neal’s fellow firefighters have supported him in other ways as well.
Frequent travels can leave little time for household chores like cooking dinner and mowing the lawn. Fellow firemen have taken it upon themselves to do those things, according to Colleen.
Colleen was unable to attend the event as she was headed to Indianapolis to spend time with Neal; however, they did participate via FaceTime.
Those in attendance waved as Neal’s mother, Teresa showed him around; some even said things like, “We love you Neal,” or “You look good.”
Such positive messages extended beyond Thursday’s festivities. According to Neal’s dad, support has poured in, even from strangers.
“We’ve got people that we haven’t seen for years that we’ve shared this with. They’re posting prayers and posting positive thoughts and what not,” he said.
“Every day, Facebook has people saying, ‘Hey, we’re praying for you,’ people he’s never even met that we know.”