Ella Humpries of Amber’s Beauty School in Muncie shaves the head of Joel Prange of Zealand, Mich., during a Bald for Cancer event for Prange’s son, Lafayette Township Firefighter Neal Prange, who is battling cancer.

ANDERSON — Members of the Lafayette Township Fire Department and others from surrounding areas gathered Thursday night at a local firehouse to show their support for fellow fireman Neal Prange, who’s battling testicular cancer.

Firemen, friends, and family took turns shaving their heads in solidarity with Prange, who is undergoing high-dose chemotherapy at IU Health in Indianapolis.

Firefighters from different departments in Madison County showed up to have their heads shaved at the Lafayette Township Fire Department to show solidarity and support for fellow firefighter, Lafayette Township Firefighter Neal Prange, who is battling cancer. The event was held at the Lafayette Township Fire Station on Thursday.

Prange was diagnosed with and treated for testicular cancer last May, after which life seemed to return to normal.

Doctors found the cancer had returned during a December checkup, reigniting the battle, according to Colleen, Neal’s wife of nearly seven years.

Neal’s father Joel said the event meant a lot to him, especially after Neal left his home state of Michigan.

“When you’re kids grow up and move away, you really don’t know how they’re engaging in the community and what they’re doing and how they’re thought of,” he said.

“When something like this happens, everyone rallies around somebody like Neal and you realize that he’s well thought of. That gives a parent a good sense or good feeling that he’s doing OK from a community standpoint.”

Teresa Prange, of Zealand, Mich., mother of Lafayette Township Firefighter Neal Prange, took part in the Bald for Cancer event for her son who is battling cancer. The event was at the Lafayette Township Fire Station on Thursday. Teresa Prange says that she also had cancer ten years ago and that her son Neal shaved his head in solidarity for her back then. Brandy Hawkins, a student at Summit Salon Academy in Anderson, is tending to Prange’s hair.

Neal’s fellow firefighters have supported him in other ways as well.

Frequent travels can leave little time for household chores like cooking dinner and mowing the lawn. Fellow firemen have taken it upon themselves to do those things, according to Colleen.

Colleen was unable to attend the event as she was headed to Indianapolis to spend time with Neal; however, they did participate via FaceTime.

Joel Prange video chats with his son Neal Prange during an event to show support for Neal at the Lafayette Township Fire Department on Thursday.

Those in attendance waved as Neal’s mother, Teresa showed him around; some even said things like, “We love you Neal,” or “You look good.”

Such positive messages extended beyond Thursday’s festivities. According to Neal’s dad, support has poured in, even from strangers.

Zaac Wesco of Alexandria shaves a cancer support ribbon on the side of the head of Adams Township-Markleville firefighter Remington Ferguson-Alexander during a Bald for Cancer event to show support for firefighter Neil Prange.

“We’ve got people that we haven’t seen for years that we’ve shared this with. They’re posting prayers and posting positive thoughts and what not,” he said.

“Every day, Facebook has people saying, ‘Hey, we’re praying for you,’ people he’s never even met that we know.”

Participants in the Bald for Cancer event, to show support for firefighter Neal Prange, pose for a photo at the Lafayette Township Fire Department Thursday evening.

