First Steps helps Anderson mom boost her son's speech development

ANDERSON — Starting at birth, many parents pay close attention to their child’s developmental milestones.
Those milestones can help parents determine if their child is developing at the right pace. For some parents, solutions can be difficult if the child is not developing at the right pace due to lack of transportation or income.
However, the First Steps program provides Hoosier parents with services needed to boost their children’s development from birth until the child’s third birthday. The program is also available for families with children who were diagnosed with a condition that could potentially affect their development.
“We want families to be empowered through the services that we provide and to come away from our program as continued advocates for their children,” said Christina Commons, director of First Steps.
First Steps partners with several agencies across the state to offer a variety of services to families. After First Steps helps families identify what services their child needs, First Steps helps the families get in contact with the correct agency.
Families are often referred to First Steps by their pediatrician, but they can also inquire on their own.
Lexy Bradford, an Anderson resident, was referred to First Steps by her son’s doctor.
“My son needed First Steps for speech,” Bradford said. “He was just a little bit delayed.”
Bradford started with the program when her son, Brantley, was 15 months old in April 2021.
“He was only making sounds for words… now he is talking in four or five-word sentences,” Bradford said.
When families are first connected with First Steps, the child must first be evaluated to determine what services they will need. The families help First Steps write goals they want their child to achieve during their time in the program.
In addition to speech therapy, the program was able to help Brantley become more socially acclimated.
Bradford is a stay-at-home mom and during the pandemic, her son has not had much opportunity to get out.
“I wanted to start going to a gym and he really struggled with being dropped off at they daycare there for an hour,” she said.
First Steps gave Bradford tips and tricks to help her son become more socially acclimated.
One unique feature of the First Steps program is they come directly to the family’s home.
“That really helped my son be in his comfort zone and it was just a lot easier,” Bradford said.
First Steps is open to all families in Indiana, regardless of income. Because of this, payments are income-based. The program also has the ability to bill a family’s insurance.
Bradford recommends First Steps to everyone she knows who could benefit from it.
“I brag about (First Steps) to everybody because it’s so easy, it’s simple and it’s really great,” Bradford said.
If you are interested in learning more about First Steps services in Madison County, contact Thrive Alliance at 765-393-0510.
