ANDERSON — During the late 1830s, the construction of the Indiana Central Canal influenced the development of Richland Township.
Madison County historian Stephen T. Jackson will present the History of Richland Township and recount that story and many more during his April 2, 2023, First Sunday History of Madison County presentation.
The program will start at 2 p.m. in the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St. The event is an official Madison County Bicentennial Event.
For more information, call 765-683-0052.