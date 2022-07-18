LAPEL — Although 9-year-old Zane Horning is starting his first year of regular 4-H this July, the organization has been a part of his life long before even his own membership.
Zane’s family has participated in 4-H for three generations. His brother Grant Horning won reserve champion showmanship in last year’s beef show. His mother Sara Horning was a member of 4-H for nine out of 10 possible years exploring projects involving horses, showing dogs and woodworking. His grandmother was a part of the organization too.
During his time in mini 4-H, Zane competed in Class 2 of the Mini Beef Show. This year his steer Tommy and his heifer Tina will be competing. Zane is also doing woodworking this year. He has received help from his parents and family friends.
“It’s a family project,” he said. “[The cows] have to get fit before they go in the show ring.”
‘Getting fit’ refers to the process of prepping the livestock so that they look the best they can prior to being shown. This process includes feeding, walking, washing, rinsing and drying them.
Zane’s mom praised 4-H, saying it teaches children valuable lessons.
“You learn how to read animals and you learn how to put their needs above yours,” she said. “I think it’s a very positive environment that is helpful for the kids to learn some of the qualities they didn’t know they had. It teaches a lot of responsibility and gives the kids a lot of pride in their work. We wanted to help them learn the hard work and that those things pay off.”
Zane has watched Tommy and Tina go from 400-pound calves to 1300-pound cows. He said it’s an all-year commitment. The Horning family’s cows tend to perform very well. His mother has high hopes that he will continue this tradition.
Zane is a member of the Stony Creek Clovers 4-H Club located in Lapel. It specializes in livestock. Stacy Wainscott is the organizational leader and has noticed Zane’s dedication to 4-H.
“Zane has been around 4-H for a while, watching and helping his brother Grant with his projects in regular and mini 4-H,” Wainscott said.
She said that being in 4-H can be very time consuming but still rewarding. Those who participate tend to get out of it what they put in, she said, and those benefits extend beyond their time in the organization.
“It teaches lifelong lessons that can give you an edge up on others in life, school and work,” she said, “and there is a 4-H project for everyone; they just have to find what fits their interests.”
Woodworking was judged on July 14 and the Beef Show takes place on July 18.
Zane hopes to win showmanship and place in the top five in the grand drive.