ANDERSON – Defendant Michael Fleming continually answered “I’m not sure” or “I don’t remember” during questioning by the state in his murder trial.
Fleming, 20, is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 charged with two counts of murder, Level 1 attempted murder and two counts of felony robbery in connection with the death of Bryce Patterson on Aug. 18, 2018.
Closing statements by both the prosecuting and defense attorneys are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday with the jury beginning deliberations immediately thereafter.
During questioning by chief deputy prosecutor Steve Koester, Fleming denied planning to rob Mike Kincaid of marijuana with co-defendant Orlando Sutton on the night in question.
Fleming said they were supposed to purchase $550 worth of marijuana from Kincaid and that he had supplied $200 of the amount.
He testified Kincaid said, “give me all you got,” and pulled a gun. Fleming said he and Sutton pulled out their guns and Kincaid shot Sutton in the leg.
Detective Chris Frazier testified earlier that no shell casings were found in the car where Kincaid was located.
Several other people testified that they heard “give me all you got” coming from outside the car.
Fleming said he was at the back of the car, and Patterson was sitting in the front seat and Kincaid was seated in the back seat. Sutton, he said, was in the front of the car.
Koester said there were several shots fired into the front of the car and then asked Kincaid how many shots he fired.
Fleming told police two or three when his gun jammed, but Koester said there were five shell casings at the back of the car.
Koester said the bullet that killed Patterson went through the head rest and hit Patterson in the head.
“If it came from the back of the vehicle, you shot him,” Koester said.
Fleming said he didn’t know.
“I was scared for my life and was defending myself,” he said.
Koester asked what would happen if five bullets were fired into a car where four people are seated.
“It’s possible someone would get hurt,” Fleming said.
Fleming denied meaning to kill Kincaid when asked by Koester.
“You didn’t mean to kill Bryce Patterson,” Koester said.
“I was not trying to kill anyone,” Fleming responded.
Fleming testified that he didn’t see Sutton withdraw any money from an ATM on the night of the shooting and that he later sold the gun he used for $300.
He also testified that several other people made false statements about the event.
“Everyone is lying but you,” Koester said.
“Yes sir,” was Fleming’s reply.
Frazier said while being interviewed, Fleming said he and Sutton both had weapons and it was a “drug deal gone bad.”
Frazier said the gun used to kill Patterson has never been found and that forensic tests on Kincaid’s gun conducted by the Indiana State Police indicated it was not the murder weapon.
