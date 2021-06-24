MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Food Distribution Tailgate events.
Madison County
• Tuesday, June 29, 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
Elwood Tailgates will take place on alternate weeks to the Anderson Tailgate starting June 29.
Delaware County
• Thursday, July 1, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.