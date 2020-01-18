ANDERSON – There are many parts of Anderson and Madison County that are considered to be food deserts – places where residents don’t have access to fresh produce.
Currently the city of Anderson is attempting to entice a grocery store chain to locate in the empty Marsh store on Nichol Avenue.
Aside from the Strong’s Market on West Eighth Street, there is no grocery store between the west side of Anderson and Noblesville.
Although local community activists have discussed starting a local food cooperative for Anderson, it is a daunting task.
Caroline McCloud, a community member of the Madison County Local Food Network, said Thursday at a food summit that she attempted to start a co-op in Anderson three years ago.
“It hasn’t gone anywhere,” she said of the effort. “My frustration was immense.”
McCloud said there were not enough volunteers to make the idea become a reality.
“I’m still hoping it will happen,” she said.
Deb Trocha, executive director of the Indiana Cooperative Development Center, said starting a food co-op is complex and time consuming.
“It’s like starting a business,” she said. “But there is one added layer which is dealing with the community.
“There has to be a lot of people that buy into the vision,” Trocha said. “The cost to start a co-op is dependent on the size of the store.”
She said the cost for a brick-and-mortar store runs between $350 and $375 per square foot, and that has to include retail and warehousing space.
Trocha said there needs to be a commitment from a lot of people that they will shop at the co-op.
She said ideally, a co-op will have 1,000 members that would pay a one-time membership fee of $150 to $300.
“The co-op would be open to everyone,” Trocha said. “But the members are buying into the ownership.”
She said whatever is developed has to make sense for the community.
Like McCloud discovered, Trocha said there has to be a core group of 12 to 15 people to make a co-op successful.
“It might be started by one person, but there has to be the development of committees to work on areas such as financing, marketing and purchasing,” she said.
Odessa Wallace started the Indy Food Co-op in 2017.
“We live in a food desert,” she said. “There was no access to fresh foods.”
Wallace said the Indy Food Co-op started as a buying club and eventually became a co-op with no membership fee.
She said people order food items online and then pick the items up at a warehouse.
For a period of time, it operated a storefront at the Washington Square Mall.
“We’re very grassroots,” Wallace said. “We have no paid staff and a total of 15 volunteers.”
She said when the group first started the food was picked up on her front porch.
The Indy Food Co-op provides food to between 60 and 160 families each week.
“We try to reach families that need access,” Wallace said. “Transportation is a huge problem.”
Concerning an effort in Anderson, Wallace said organizers have to make sure the community wants a co-op and will support it.
Trocha said the Indy Food Co-op is modeled on a program in Alaska.
“There are communities where it works,” she said. “You can start online and then transition into a brick-and-mortar facility.”
Trocha said obtaining product can also be a problem for a co-op.
“Most are tied into local producers,” she said. “It has to be determined who are the local producers and then develop a relationship.”
Wallace said the Indy Co-op has relationships with local farmers.
“The grocery industry is very competitive,” Trocha said. “The margins are razor thin.”
There is assistance available through the Indiana Cooperative Development Center and the Food Co-op Initiative.
Trocha said anyone interested in starting a co-op should get advice from experts and from groups that have opened or are preparing to open a co-op.
“A co-op can be an answer to a lot of social ills,” she said. “It has to be a community effort that requires people working together.”
