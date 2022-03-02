ANDERSON — After sitting vacant for almost seven years, a new development including a food market is being planned for the former Walgreens property.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved a special exception requested by VR Empire LLC for the property on the northwest corner of Jackson and 14th streets.
“This is a development we can look forward to and be proud of,” BZA member Greg Spencer said. “This includes one of the best landscaping plans we’ve seen.”
The proposal is to open a gas station, convenience store and mini food market on the east side of the existing building and four office suites on the west side along Brown-Delaware Street.
The minimarket will provide fresh produce, healthy food options, frozen foods and other traditional items.
VR Empire hopes to have the building opened by the end of 2022 or early next year.
“I’m really excited about this,” said Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department. “This is taking care of a longtime vacant building in the downtown area.”
Stires said the original plan was amended several times, including increasing the landscaping to 25% from 13% of the property, before the special exception request was made.
One of the existing entrances to the property along Jackson Street will be closed along with the 14th Street entrance nearest to the intersection with Brown-Delaware.
Stires said the developer is considering one or two restaurants in the business suites or professional offices.
It will have 40 parking space, and the store will employ 10 full-time employees.
The hours of operation will be from 5 a.m. to midnight daily.
Attorney Ray Basile said there was a considerable amount of time spend on developing the project.
“The developer is proud of this project,” he said. “We used the Harvest Market concept, and this will be a neighborhood market.”
Stires said the food market is important because of the housing available in downtown Anderson at the Tower Apartments, Fieldhouse Apartments and Sweet Galilee Assisted Living Apartments.
Basile said the developer is investing a significant amount of money in the project.
“We hope it helps revitalize the area.”
Basile said the site was selected because of the size of the building, traffic volume in the area and the need in the area.
“The developer has been interested in investing in Anderson,” he said. “This may not be the last project.”
