ANDERSON — For over 40 years, members of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police have made the Christmas season festive for local children.
Members of the FOP gathered Tuesday at the Meijer store to let 125 children, selected by the Indiana Department of Child Services, shop with $150.
This year, the FOP also provided a holiday meal with turkey and all the trimmings to 68 families.
Santa Claus was on hand to visit and have his picture taken with the youngsters.
Kenny Davenport has taken over the fundraising efforts for the past few years and said the goal was $25,000, but they raised $23,000.
“We normally get right in the ballpark of what we shoot for,” he said. “Meijer is amazing. The manager here is tremendous.”
Heather McClain has been volunteering with the program since 1996 and is active in the fundraising effort.
“Providing meals is a first for our program,” she said. “Every kid gets $150, and 68 families are getting a meal.
“It’s very rewarding to see the smiles on the kid’s faces and the parents really appreciate what we do when they’re going through hard times.”
Lisa Thacker has been an Anderson Police Department employee since October and was at the Meijer store as a volunteer.
“Looking forward to just seeing the kids pick out their toys and the smiles on their faces,” she said. “I just helped shopping with my first kid who wanted Barbie dolls.”
Cliff Cole, president of the FOP, said Davenport heads up the effort.
“This is an awesome event,” Cole said. “The manager at Meijer’s bends over backwards for us. It’s a great relationship.”
Cole said the FOP sponsored “No Shave November,” which lets police and others not shave for November in exchange for donations; all proceeds go to Cops & Kids.
“We have volunteers from all the departments in the county to help the kids shop,” he said.
Kelly Andrews, with the Indiana Department of Child Services, said the program is meaningful to the children in the community.
“Unfortunately, it’s not tough to come up with the names of 125 children,” she said. “They could probably quadruple the number and still not take care of all the kids in the county.”
Brandy Cable was helping her daughter shop and was grateful for the opportunity for her children.
“She was excited about coming out today,” Cable said. “She wanted as many Barbies as she could get.”
The family also got a meal, and Brandy said she was very “blessed”.
Josh Gilliam was there with his foster son, Riley.
“This is a great program for kids like Riley and other kids in the foster agencies,” he said. “Because a lot of the kids that are in foster care are at a disadvantage because they’re not with family.
“They don’t get as much holiday cheer, especially when they’re older,” Gilliam said. “It means a lot at this time of the year.”