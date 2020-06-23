Editor’s note: The original version of this story indicated the Fraternal Order of Police was dissatisfied with the process of an APD investigation. In a phone interview, FOP President Michael Anderson clarified the union’s position.
ANDERSON — The union representing the two Anderson Police Department officers placed on administrative leave with pay contends the media have not treated the officers fairly.
“You’re not giving the officers due process,” Mike Anderson, president of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police, told The Herald Bulletin on Tuesday.
Officers Brandon Reynolds and Ashley Gravely were placed on administrative leave June 15 by Chief Jake Brown and Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. after a video surfaced showing one of the officers appearing to apply a chokehold during an arrest.
“One of the primary functions of the Anderson FOP is to support our membership,” Anderson said in a press release. “That membership includes Officers Ashley Gravely and Brandon Reynolds.”
An edited 42-second video shows Reynolds using a chokehold on Spencer Dakota Nice, 21, as the two officers arrested Nice on June 13, two days after Broderick and Brown announced a ban on the use of chokeholds. The officers later charged Nice with resisting arrest.
“Like those whom we proudly serve, due process is an essential mandate for police officers,” Anderson wrote. “To accuse either of a violation of departmental policy before reviewing all the facts and evidence would be both short-sighted, and irresponsible.”
The Fraternal Order of Police has more than 200 active law enforcement members throughout the Madison County area.
“We stand ready to protect the citizens of our communities as we are sworn to do, no matter the cost,” Anderson wrote. “We are proud of our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, who despite recent skepticism, continue to serve and protect our communities with equity and professionalism.”
An internal investigation is being conducted by the APD. Assistant Chief Mike Lee will review the findings and make a recommendation to Brown.
