ANDERSON — As dozens of people milled about on the front lawn of New Horizons Methodist Church, Kayla Kelley-Burch talked about why she was participating in Turn Away No Longer’s Summer Dayz fundraiser.
She knew the all-day event Saturday would benefit the organization's efforts to supply children entering foster care with items they’ll need for school this fall, an objective that hits close to home for her.
“I was a foster child growing up, a couple of times,” Kelley-Burch said. “I was able to go back home, so that was great. It does hit home. My kids understand the value of parents, so I think it’s important to teach them to give back.”
Kelley-Burch brought a collection of handmade jewelry and other keepsakes created by her family-owned business, Inspire, to sell. Other vendors offered items including vintage license plates, inflatable kids' toys and clothing.
Proceeds from booth space rentals, entry fees to the event’s car and motorcycle show, food sales and a silent auction were designated to help the organization’s Care4Kidz program and Katie’s Foster Closet, which provides children with free clothing and other items from community donations.
As he polished his 2019 Camaro ZL1 in preparation for the car show, Jon Plummer of Anderson said that as an American Legion member, he’s frequently on the lookout for ways he can give back. Participating in Saturday’s event, he said, was an easy choice .
“Most of the things I look for are things that help kids out,” Plummer said. “It’s great hanging out with people who love cars like I do, and it’s good that people in the community are willing to step out for a good cause.”
It was midmorning before Turn Away No Longer co-founder and event organizer Tracy Walters took a short break to look around the church property at the hundreds of shoppers, motorcyclists, cornhole players and vendors who showed up.
“This is fantastic,” she said. “I’m really happy that this many people came out to show support. Hopefully, we’ll raise some money to help some kids.”
Walters and her husband, Jeremiah, founded Turn Away No Longer last August, in part to focus attention locally on the issue of child sex abuse and exploitation. Many children who are abused, she said, end up in foster care, and some are harmed at the hands of their foster parents.
The group’s mission, she said, has grown organically to include assisting children about to enter the foster care system.
“Everything we do is community-driven,” Walters said. “Every item that we put into the swag packs has been donated from the community. Every item in the foster closet has been donated from the community, so the community has really, really shown us a lot of support and love. We’re happy for that.”
Mark Smith of Anderson takes his 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle to several car shows a year, but he said Saturday’s was especially significant.
“This one is a little more meaningful because it’s for the kids,” he said. “We’re, hopefully, doing something that will lead to better lives for them.”
