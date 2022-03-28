ANDERSON — In September 2020, Ron Richardson, former Madison County sheriff and mayor of Alexandria, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. By the time he was diagnosed, the cancer had already spread to his liver and lungs.
Richardson refuses to allow his illness to get him down.
Instead of focusing on the negative aspects of his diagnosis, Richardson uses his experience to educate others.
“I pray a lot and I share my story to try and encourage others,” he said, noting that reading others’ stories has encouraged him.
Richardson also advocates for people to get screened for colorectal cancer, especially during the month of March, which is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
“Anytime I get a chance to share, I share,” he said. “I try to make a positive and educational point to encourage people to get their screenings.”
When Richardson was diagnosed, he was fairly healthy and active. He would mow four lawns weekly and frequently rode motorcycles. His only real health concern, which he later learned was due to his colon cancer, was low iron levels.
A common belief is that one does not need to get screened for colorectal cancer until age 51. However, Umair Minhas, a gastroenterologist at Community Hospital Anderson, suggests first screenings as early as age 45.
“The rate of colorectal cancer in older adults has been going down,” he said, noting that one in 10 patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer are under age 50.
The idea behind starting colorectal cancer screening at age 45 is to catch potential cancer early on to prevent it from spreading further, he said.
Some people may be genetically predisposed to colorectal cancer if it runs in the family. Minhas recommends that those people get screened prior to age 45.
“It all depends on what age your family member had (been diagnosed with) colon cancer,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests getting screened 10 years prior to the age of a family member when they were diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
Richardson’s sister, Connie, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer a few years prior to his diagnosis.
After Richardson’s diagnosis, the pair went in for genetic testing to see if there had been a family history of colorectal cancer. After testing, there was no genetic link to colorectal cancer detected in the family.
Aside from a family history of colorectal cancer, minority groups are more likely to be diagnosed with it.
Minhas said that according to the CDC, African Americans are 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and 40% more likely to die from it. Additionally, less than 50% of Asian Americans are up to date with colorectal cancer screenings.
“I don’t think its well understood why it is, but it may be access to health care,” Minhas noted.
According to the CDC, about 60% of deaths caused by colorectal cancer can be prevented by getting screened.
“This happens to be one of the (cancers) where screening does make a huge difference,” Minhas said.
Richardson expounded on Minhas’ statement, as his cancer could have gone undetected if he had not had his routine screening. Richardson was screened 10 years prior and had a negative result, meaning there was no cancer present at that time.