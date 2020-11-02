ANDERSON — A former Alexandria woman has been arrested on seven felony counts including several related to child molesting.
Tequilla Simpson, 34, during an initial hearing Wednesday told Magistrate Jason Childers that she was released from the Indiana Department of Correction on Tuesday and will be living in Van Buren.
Her husband, Michael, 45, was arrested in September by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly having sex with the minor child, encouraging her to perform “dance shows” and have sexual relations with a brother and tying her to a bed with a rope.
Michael Simpson is facing the following charges: Level 1 felony child molesting; Level 4 felony charges of child molesting, aiding or inducing child molesting; two counts of Level 4 vicarious sexual gratification; Level 5 neglect of a dependent; Level 6 felony charges of neglect of a dependent, vicarious sexual gratification and obscene performance before a minor.
He was released from the Madison County Jail on Sept. 29 after posting a $35,000 full cash bond.
Tequilla Simpson is charged with the following felony counts: Level 1 aiding, inducing or causing child molesting; Level 4 child molesting; Level 4 aiding, inducing of causing child molesting; Level 6 vicarious sexual gratification; Level 5 and Level 6 charges of neglect of a dependent; and Level 6 performance that is harmful to minors.
Childers set her bond at $35,000 surety bond only. She has hired Zaki Ali to represent her.
A probable cause affidavit states that during a Kids Talk interview, the girl said the incidents started approximately two years ago.
She said Michael Simpson fondled her almost every day before she went to school and fondled her once at an Anderson restaurant while celebrating her 10th birthday.
The affidavit states Michael Simpson at least once tied her to a bed with ropes and performed a sex act.
The girl said Tequilla Simpson was in the bedroom when this happened and was aware of what was taking place with Simpson, according to police.
The court document states that Tequilla Simpson would make the girl dress up in see-through lingerie and perform dance shows with her.
Michael and Tequilla Simpson were arrested in 2018 for having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
Michael Simpson was sentenced to three years in July 2019 with 545 days served with the Indiana Department of Correction and the remainder of the sentence on probation.
Tequilla Simpson in September 2019 pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor. She was sentenced to 18 months with the Indiana Department of Correction and 18 months on probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.