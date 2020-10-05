ANDERSON — Anderson Police Detective Larry Crenshaw died Sunday afternoon after being attacked by hornets, according to multiple sources.
Crenshaw and a friend were removing a deer stand in a woods in the Brookville area when they were attacked, according to Anderson High School teacher and Daleville High School baseball coach Terry Turner, who knows both men. Turner said the second man survived the attack.
Crenshaw was a former Anderson police chief and Madison County Council member. According to his Facebook page, he attended Highland High School and Ball State University. Crenshaw joined the Anderson Police Department in 1994.
This story will be updated with more details.
