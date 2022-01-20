Former Anderson University speech and theater Professor James Morehead and his daughter, former WTHR Anchor Andrea Morehead, recently released their children’s book “The Brightest Star.”
James served as a professor at AU for 32 years and now serves as senior pastor for Pasadena Heights Church of God in Indianapolis.
Growing up as Albino, James said he was told he was too white to be black and too black to be white.
“One day, I was in the bathroom with my uncle… my uncle was a very dark-skinned African American man,” James said; he was three years old at the time.
He then asked his uncle why he doesn’t look like him or the rest of the family. His uncle replied by saying “you are special and that’s why you were created the way you are,” and James has always remembered that.
When James was in fourth-grade, he overheard his teacher chatting with a group of teachers. They were discussing how they didn’t think James would amount to anything and that he wouldn’t graduate elementary.
“I sat there with tears in my eyes… I heard this voice and this voice said to me, I created you and I don’t create junk,” James recalled. “That was the beginning of me feeling good about myself.”
As James grew older, he became interested in theater. He discovered that once he was on stage, he didn’t have to be himself; he could take on the life of the characters.
“He wanted to go and be an actor in New York City on Broadway, that was his life-long dream,” Andrea said.
However, he and his wife, Norma Jean, were married and she was pregnant with Andrea, so they settled down and he forewent his dream.
James and Norma Jean have been married for 52 years.
“We grew up in the south at a time when segregation was the call of the day,” James said. “For me to have married an African American woman was really a shock.”
James said the pair would have to constantly explain that he was also African American, as people assumed they were an interracial couple.
During his years as a professor at AU, James would tell his students “Don’t see me by my color or lack of it, but if you need to know who I am from a cultural perspective, I’m African American.”
Albinos are looked down upon because they aren’t normal, James said. However, he learned a long time ago that “normal is only a dial on a dryer.”
Currently, James is in the midst of writing his autobiography “Life in the Spotlight.” James and Andrea decided to tackle a children’s book to help kids understand what albinism is.
“I’ve been in the spotlight all my life, whether I wanted to be or not,” James said. “I’ve learned to adjust to it and almost even welcome it. I welcome the opportunity to let people know that I have been blessed by almighty God.”
“The Brightest Star,” which is a parallel title to his autobiography, is about James’ life as an Albino.
“I know there are lots of Albinos out there and we want to encourage others who, like myself, have gone through a certain amount of trauma in life, trying to deal with the society that is not always friendly,” James said.
He wants people to understand that Albinos are human also.
“We wanted to raise awareness and just let people understand what Albinism is all about,” Andrea said.
The book focuses on themes of compassion, kindness, love, anti-bullying, belief in God and self-worth.
Andrea and James want the book to be an educational tool for young Albinos and for them to see how much James accomplished, so they know that people like them can be successful.
“That’s really what the book is about, is letting kids know it doesn’t matter what you look like… whatever your dreams are, you can be successful if you believe in yourself,” Andrea said.
Marvin Jones III, American rapper and actor, is also Albino and wrote the forward to “The Brightest Star.”
“For it to feel like it’s come full circle for my dad. To see someone that looks like him on television, not just being accepted, but being a full-blown actor and living out his dream,” Andrea said.
The book is now available on Amazon at this link https://amzn.to/3rl3X5a. Andrea said they hope to get into chains like Barnes and Noble and Walmart soon.
