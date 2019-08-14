ANDERSON – The makeup of the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals has undergone another change in membership as David Kane resigned during Tuesday's meeting of the county's Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission voted to replace Kane with John Simmermon, who previously served on the BZA as an appointee of the Madison County commissioners and was replaced in July by Cory Bohlander.
The commission's vote to appoint Simmermon was unanimous with members Bohlander and Kelly Gaskill abstaining.
Kane had been appointed to the BZA by the Planning Commission to replace Beth Vansickle, whose membership has become a legal issue because she doesn’t reside in or own property in Madison County.
In resigning from the BZA, Kane said he was concerned that there were three board members from Pipe Creek Township.
The BZA is expected to vote on Aug. 29 on the request for a special use for the proposed Lone Oak Solar Farm in northern Madison County.
Invenergy is proposing a 120-megawatt solar farm on 850 acres at a projected cost of $110 million.
The BZA earlier this year approved the special use by a vote of 3-1, but with Vansickle’s yes vote called into question, the motion didn’t receive the necessary three votes.
Simmermon and Jerry Stamm cast the other two yes votes and Don Pine voted no.
BZA president Mary Jane Baker recused herself from hearing the initial petition.
Pine was replaced by Curt Stephenson on the BZA on Monday by the county commissioners.
Prior to the changes, four of the BZA five members resided in Pipe Creek Township. Simmermon resides in Stony Creek Township, Stephenson lives in Fall Creek Township and Stamm lives in Lafayette Township.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
