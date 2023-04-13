ANDERSON – The former Edgewood police officer convicted of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness inflicting serious bodily injury after he rear-ended a vehicle has been arrested for a parole violation.
James Foutch, 50, was arrested by the Indiana Parole office for a parole violation stemming from the 2014 death of Jesse Sperry and probation violation for a 2021 conviction on a charge of invasion of privacy.
The notice of violation filed in Madison Circuit Court Division 4 states Foutch arrived at the Probation Department office on April 4 and attempted to drive while under the influence.
The court document states Foutch failed to abstain from the use of alcohol, and a urine screen tested positive for methamphetamine.
Foutch reportedly admitted to recently using methamphetamine.
In 2015, Foutch, a 12-year veteran officer on the Edgewood Police Department, admitted to reckless homicide and criminal recklessness inflicting serious bodily injury after he rear-ended a vehicle.
The accident killed Sperry, 23, and injured his pregnant wife, Rebecca Sperry on April 6, 2014.
The couple’s daughter, Autumn, was born later that day.
At the time of the accident, Foutch was off duty and driving a Yukon SUV at 92 mph when he hit the couple’s car. He later admitted to an investigator he had taken prescribed hydrocodone and non-prescribed Xanax the morning of the accident.
Foutch was given an 11-year sentence, with eight years to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction and three years on probation. He was released from prison in spring 2019.
He was convicted in 2021 on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy charge and sentenced to one year, which was suspended, and Foutch was placed on probation.
Later in 2021 Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe returned Foutch to the Indiana Department of Correction for three years for a parole violation.
He admitted to using methamphetamine while he was on probation.