ALEXANDRIA — The lingering question as Alexandria Community Schools prepared to move the elementary school into a new wing at the intermediate school was, what will happen to the old elementary school?
For much of the past two years, there has been no definitive answer, though there was an assumption the building, 800 N. Central Ave., would be sold.
But Alexandria Superintendent Melissa Brisco said that when the legislature passed a law essentially requiring districts to put their buildings on a list 10 days after closure so they could be sold to charter schools for $1, the administration and board knew that would not be in the best interests of the community that had made the initial investment.
“That kind of put a wrench in that plan,” she said. “That’s not the option we wanted to take.”
Instead, the district now is going to move its alternative school there from the high school, Brisco said.
“Moving it completely out of the high school into another school is a win,” she said. “The program is a fantastic program that has worked for several kids.”
In addition, Alexandria will move the administration offices there and sell the current building at 202 E. Washington St., Brisco said. She expects the move to take place around fall break.
“It will give us a little more space for human resources,” she said. “We will hold our board meetings there, as well, and that will give us more space to spread out for social distancing.”
“We’re still looking for partnerships to lease parts of the elementary building,” Brisco said.
