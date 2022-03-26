ANDERSON – For six consecutive terms Indianapolis Republican Brian Bosma served as Speaker of the Indiana House and tried to keep lawmakers focused on the big issues.
Bosma was first elected to the Indiana House in 1986 and announced he would not seek re-election in 2020.
He was in Anderson Thursday to be the keynote speaker at a campaign event for Anthony Emery who is seeking the party’s nomination for Sheriff.
During an interview with The Herald Bulletin, Bosma said he was not particularly surprised by the direction of the legislation introduced during the most recent session.
“I had a long tenure of leadership and long tenure as our campaign chair and developed strong relationships with many legislators,” he said. “You couldn’t side-track and worked to keep people focused on the issues and not on the tangential ones.”
That’s a difficult for a new leader to do, Bosma said of Speaker Todd Huston.
“Our team worked to keep people focused on our agenda,” he said of his years as House Speaker. “There was some pent-up desire for some of those other issues as well.”
Bosma said he was never a fan of Constitutional carry, legislation passed to no longer require permits for concealed carrying of handguns.
“I worked hard to keep that on the sidelines at the request of law enforcement,” he said. “I understand that there was a strong desire for that among some folks. It’s difficult for new leaders not to go along with the majority thinking.”
Bosma agreed that passage of the legislation put Gov. Eric Holcomb in a tough spot.
“I thought he would let it go into law without his signature,” he said. “I thought he might veto it.”
Bosma said since retiring from the Indiana General Assembly he has no plans to seek another political office.
“The reason I’m not there is that the list of 72 items that I put together as the minority leader in 2002, we pretty much hit on all those," he said. "It was time for somebody else to come up with a new list."
During his speech Bosma said Madison County has changed a lot since 2000.
“In 2000 this was not a Republican-county,” he said. “We were trying to make it a Republican-county.”
Bosma said elected officials should do what’s right and let the politics play out and show compassion.