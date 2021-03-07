LAPEL — Joe Hart was in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital after suffering severe injuries in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning.
The former football standout’s coach at Lapel High School said Sunday that if anyone can recover from the injuries he’s suffered, it’s Hart.
“It’s just a really, really bad deal,” Tim Miller said. “Everybody loves Joe. You can’t find anyone to say anything negative about him.”
Miller has seen how hard Hart is willing to work to overcome obstacles.
“I’m saying this out of hope, too, but Joe never had any business bench pressing 330 pounds. ... If you start going down the list of things that Joe has done, if there’s one guy that’s going to bounce back from this ... it’s Joe,” Miller said.
Hart, 24, was rescued from a burning vehicle by another motorist and airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition early Saturday morning.
According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Hart was driving east on County Road 300 South about 3:20 a.m. when his vehicle left the north side of the road before crossing Layton Road.
The vehicle reportedly became airborne and struck a steel utility pole about 15 feet off the ground.
Another motorist saw the burning vehicle upside-down and pulled the unconscious Hart from it, the release said, before emergency personnel arrived. Authorities have not released the name of the passerby.
Hart was taken to St. Vincent Anderson by ambulance and later airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was listed in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
Miller said Hart is a popular figure in his hometown.
“Last summer, he coached his nephew’s little league team,” the Lapel coach noted. “You can’t find anyone in Lapel who has a negative thing to say about Joe.”
Miller cautioned not to underestimate his former player’s determination.
“He’s just always found ways to overcome things,” he said.
