MUNCIE — Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf told a packed room at the Ball State Alumni Center that he was living his dream life.
“The life I get to lead now because of the choices that I make are what I would consider the life of my dreams,” Leaf said as he shared his story of addiction and recovery. “For the longest time, I think a lot of people would assume the life of my dreams was playing professional football, having endorsements, being famous — that’s the life of his dreams and he’s not getting to live it. I disagree wholeheartedly.”
Leaf was the guest speaker for Meridian Community Health’s Speaker Series on the topic of addiction on Nov. 14.
After playing in the Rose Bowl with Washington State, Leaf left college early and was picked second by the San Diego Chargers in the 1998 NFL Draft behind Peyton Manning.
Leaf played five years in the NFL but told the crowd his career ended in Week 3 of his rookie season after a loss to Kansas City.
“It was not about how I played, but how I dealt with it the next day,” Leaf said.
That was the beginning of a spiral that ended with his arrest for burglarizing homes while looking for painkillers in his hometown of Great Falls, Montana, in 2012.
“Don’t underestimate the initiative of a drug addict to do anything they can to get their fix,” Leaf said.
He spent 32 months in prison and nothing changed for 26 months. That’s when he was confronted by his cellmate who convinced him to go to the library and help teach other inmates how to read.
Something changed that day, so he kept returning to the library.
“I was sleeping better, I was more personable,” Leaf said. “I was talking to my family and, what I realized, I was actually being of service to another human being for the first time in my life.”
He faced a long road to recovery and to this day works to maintain his sobriety.
In closing, he offered three ideals that have helped him turn his life around: accountability, spirituality and community.
He gained accountability when he stopped blaming everyone around him and took responsibility for his life.
While not religious, he told the crowd he was spiritual. “I know there is a God, and I’m not it,” Leaf said.
He attributed his downfall to believing he was better than everybody else. When he realized he wasn’t, that was when he was able to be part of a community and ask for the help he needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.