ANDERSON — Former local residents residing in Florida have been dealing with Hurricane Ian and its aftermath.
“It was like being in a wind tunnel,” Precious Lalama said of the storm. “It was so strong that it almost knocked you off your feet.”
It was Lalama’s first experience dealing with a hurricane.
“We stayed in for the most part,” she said. “The cool wind was a nice break from the hot days we had, so as long as it was safe, we were outside watching the clouds and enjoying the cool-down.”
Lalama said the storm struck her home about 11 p.m. Wednesday and power went out almost instantly.
“Lots of limbs and trees down,” she said. “We had some places that were flooded, but not too bad.”
Theresa McRae rode out the storm in Sanford, just north of Orlando on Florida’s east coast.
“The hurricane came through as a Category 1, then dropped to tropical storm strength,” she said. “We had 65 mph wind gusts, accumulated 12 inches of rain, and we woke up to broken, fallen tree limbs.
“There was flash flooding and rising river water behind our villa home,” she added. “It was the highest the water has ever been. It covered the yard and came up to our screened-in porch.”
McRae said when she lived in Madison County, she lived and worked at The Anderson Daily Bulletin during the blizzards of 1977 and 1978.
“From a personal experience, snowy winters are not as scary as major hurricanes,” she said.
“I’ve experienced past hurricanes and going without electricity for three weeks in 2004,” McRae said. “We’re prepared with non-perishable foods, mostly peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.”
Susan Clark, who lives in Sarasota, said the power went out at 11 a.m. Wednesday and was restored around 6 a.m. Friday.
“We had been gone for 12 days and stopped in Georgia to buy water because we heard there was none in Florida,” she said.
Clark said there was some minor flooding in her neighborhood with water seven inches deep in some areas.
“On Tuesday there was a light rain and dark skies,” she said. “When the wind started, the rain was going sideways.
“The noise it makes is phenomenal,” Clark added. “It just doesn’t stop. I never want to go through this again.”
She said a tree was felled by the storm at her residence and there was some landscaping damage.
“I’ve lived through tornadoes in Indiana,” Clark said. “I wasn’t really scared this time, but you never know what is going to happen next.”
She said she expects homeowner insurance rates in Florida to double in the future.