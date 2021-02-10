ANDERSON — A former president and CEO of Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Dr. James H. Stephens, died Feb. 4 in Statesboro, Georgia.
Stephens, 73, served as president and CEO of what was then St. John’s Hospital from 1986 through 1997.
He abruptly resigned as president of St. John’s in April 1997. The hospital's board cited “personal reasons” for Stephens' resignation.
At the time of his separation from St. John’s, board member Carl Erskine said Stephens was an outstanding administrator.
“He was on the cutting edge of new things,” Erskine said.
James Edwards, who in 1997 was Anderson University's president and a member of the hospital board, said Stephens had a remarkable 10 years at the hospital.
“I’m very saddened to see him go,” Edwards told The Herald Bulletin. “I recognize he had made a wonderful contribution to the hospital.”
Stephens was a tenured professor at Georgia Southern University for 13 years and was the founding program director of the master of healthcare administration program there.
Stephens was born Nov. 2, 1947, in Burlington, Iowa. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University School of Business, a master of health from Indiana University School of Medicine and a doctor of health administration from Central Michigan University School of Health Science.
He began his healthcare executive career as assistant hospital director at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was chief executive officer of Hardin Memorial Hospital and executive vice president and chief operator of Spohn Hospital.
Stephens was a fellow and board certified by the American College of Healthcare Executives and also a fellow in the International Rotary organization and the Jiann Ping Hsu College of Public Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.