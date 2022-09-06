ANDERSON — Local resident Chris Caldwell came from Birmingham, Alabama, to live with his parents in Anderson, only to lose his parents and his home. Today, his place of residence depends on the time of day.
“I come here (First United Methodist Church) during the day, to eat my lunch and be peaceful. This is God’s property ... (At night) I’ve been staying on the stage by the Paramount or I sit at the bus station all night.”
Caldwell was convicted of a felony 16 years ago, costing him his job as a truck driver and much more. He struggles to find housing, partly, he said, because landlords often will not rent to former felons.
“Everything I’ve got right now, I’m trying to save to get a place, I can’t do it because everybody turns you down,” he said.
Mary Randol, assistant director of Anderson Housing Authority, said landlords often fear a person who had been incarcerated could still have bad habits or commit further crimes.
A report from the Prison Policy Institute (PPI) suggests those who've been incarcerated only once are seven times more likely to experience homelessness. With each subsequent offense, one's chance nearly doubles. The report also suggests those who've been out of prison for two years or less are more at risk than those who've been out longer.
Bob Blume, director of Man 4 Man Ministries, said housing is only one piece of the puzzle for people who've been incarcerated. The biggest problem such individuals face is finding adequate employment to pay for housing, according to Blume.
Such was Sean Harris' experience. After being incarcerated for drug-related and firearm offenses, Sean Harris was left homeless and searching.
“I was dropped off in Downtown Indianapolis at the homeless shelter. … I was hitting brick walls everywhere,” Sean Harris, men’s director for the Christian Center in Anderson, said.
Harris later returned to his home state of California, where he became a licensed barber and opened his own shop. Then U.S. Marshals arrived.
“Once I opened up the barber shop, I hadn’t paid child support for over 15 years," Harris recounted. "All of that added up. I had to close the barbershop, they (authorities) brought me back to Delaware County,”
Harris spent about six months in the Delaware County Jail. Upon release, Harris managed to get a job at a car wash. With a large portion of his pay going toward child support, Harris took home $60 a week.
During that time, Harris ate from dumpsters, lived on porches and even slept outside the car wash. His circumstances reignited his alcoholism.
After being arrested for a ninth time on Sept. 6, 2019, Harris changed.
“I basically went to court and I told them, 'You could send me back to prison or give me a chance at rehab because if you send me to prison, I’ll get out an alcoholic,'” he said.
Harris found himself at the House of Hope in Anderson where he learned how to cope with what he said was a mixture of emotional pain and a lack of self-worth.
Years later, Harris was hired by the Christian Center as men’s director. Rob Spaulding, director of the Christian Center, said the men's director directs activities of residents. He also acts as an accountability partner for those in recovery by making sure they follow the program.
It was after House of Hope that he began to get his life back. Harris also gets to be a barber again, this time while helping those in need.
Recently, the Biden Administration has made efforts to help formerly incarcerated individuals find housing. In a memo dated April 12, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge told her staff they have until Oct. 14 to identify any regulations that could be a barrier to the formerly incarcerated.
Guidance issued in 2016 by the U.S. Office of General Counsel recommends landlords avoid excluding those with criminal records unless they pose a safety risk, Fudge wrote in the memo. Personal factors like time passed, rental history, rehabilitation and so on, are to be considered.
“Put simply, it calls for landlords to treat people as individuals, rather than reducing them to their criminal histories,” Fudge said in the memo.
The initiative began after President Biden proclaimed the month of April to be Second Chance Month. Fudge called it “a time to lift up those who are committed to rejoining society and making meaningful contributions in their communities.”
Harris said his life up to this point was to realize his purpose, what he was saved for.
"I've tried to commit suicide, I drank a gallon of antifreeze. ... I knew I was being saved for a reason, I just didn't know what my purpose was in life," he said. "Once I started recovery, I realized it was to help others."
He advocates on behalf of a variety of causes, including suicide awareness and addiction awareness. He's also tends to overdose cases.
Those seeking help at the Christian Center can call (765) 649-4264.