ALEXANDRIA — Anahleisa Forrester, winner of the essay contest, was crowned 2019 Madison County Fair queen in Sunday.
“I am so overwhelmed,” she said. "I am so proud of all the girls, I’m so honored to represent Madison County. All my hard work paid off.”
The pageant is one of the opening day events for the Madison County 4-H Fair, including a parade through the heart of Alexandria and a ribbon cutting by Alexandria Mayor Ron Richardson.
Forrester, who replaces 2018 queen Noelle Loller, was one of five contestants in this year’s pageant. Other contestants were Hanna Honarmandian, Anderson Preparatory Academy, Madison County Shooting Sports 4-H Club; Madison Zent, Alexandria-Monroe High School, Happy Helpers 4-H Club; Madison White, Pendleton Heights High School, Pendleton Livestock 4-H Club; and Madison Harmon, also of Pendleton Heights High School and the Pendleton Livestock 4-H Club.
White, who was named Miss Congeniality and was the prepared speech winner, was first runner-up. Zent was second runner-up.
In addition to reigning over the 77th Madison County 4-H Fair, Forrester will repeat her speech as she competes for the top title at the 2019 Indiana State Fair.
She plans to join the U.S. Air Force and eventually work on a medical helicopter.
Contestants are graded on formal wear, 30 points; professional wear, 25 points; interview, 45 points; prepared speech, 10 points; and impromptu question, 10 points.
Awards and gifts to the new queen include several gift cards, use of a car during fair week from Ed Martin Chrysler in Anderson and an engraved crystal heart paperweight from the Alexandria Kiwanis Club.
OTHER AWARDS
Also honored Sunday were 40 who have been involved in 4-H for 10 years. Among them were two of the five queen contestants, Madison Harmon and Madison White, as well as the 2018 queen, Noelle Loller.
Loller, a graduate of a Lapel High School, also was named Indiana Farm Bureau’s Madison County 4-H 10-year award winner.
