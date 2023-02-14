ANDERSON – A Fort Wayne man died Monday when the van he was driving rolled over on Interstate-69 just north of the Scatterfield Road exit.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said Ernest Leroy Moye, 77, died as a result of the 4:45 p.m. accident.
According to Major Mike Warner with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Moye was traveling south on the interstate when the van left the west side of the highway and went into a ditch.
The van rolled over, coming to a stop on the passenger’s side back on the highway.
Warner said a 76-year-old woman was airlifted to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and a 55-year-old man was transported by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson.
Both of the people that were injured are listed in stable condition.
The accident resulted in the closing of a section of Interstate, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.