ANDERSON — A Fortville man has been arrested on a felony charge of rape that took place at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility.
Terrance Foster, 19, was arrested by the Indiana State Police on Monday after an incident that took place in March 2022.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Foster hid underneath a sink in bathroom adjacent to a classroom.
The woman asked to go to the bathroom from the class and once inside the room noticed Foster, who was not a student, underneath the sink.
She told investigators that Foster allegedly rubbed her leg and when he asked to have sex, she denied his request.
The woman said Foster placed his hand over her mouth during the entire incident, pulled down his pants and her pants and performed a sex act on her.
When the woman returned to the classroom, she was granted permission to go to time out and then reported the rape to staff members.
After the incident was reported, staff found Foster again hiding underneath the sink in the bathroom of the classroom.
Other members of the class told investigators they saw the woman exit the bathroom and were unaware that Foster was hiding in the bathroom until he was removed by staff members.
A review of camera footage showed that Foster was in the vicinity of the classroom at the time of the alleged incident.
Foster made no statement to correctional officials.