ANDERSON – The Anderson Police Department is investigating an accident involving a truck and an SUV on Saturday near the intersection of Cross Street and Madison Avenue, resulting in injuries to two adults and two children.
APD Major Joel Sandefur said one person was taken by medical helicopter for treatment in Indianapolis. The others were treated at Community Hospital Anderson.
All of the parties in the accident remain unidentified, he said Saturday night.
One of the drivers was arrested as a habitual traffic offender, though Sandefur wasn't sure whether it was the driver of the truck or the SUV.
