ANDERSON — Fireworks vendors are expecting an uptick in sales this weekend as the Fourth of July approaches.
But with the rise in fireworks sales comes an increased risk for fireworks-related injuries.
Part of this rise in sales may be due to rising gas prices, resulting in people choosing to put on their own fireworks shows at home instead of attending local ones, according to Boomers Fireworks manager Kevin Lingofelter.
“We were wondering how things were going to go, even with gas, because everything is so expensive, and even our fireworks had to be increased in prices this year,” Lingofelter said. “Everybody across the board has had to raise their prices. So we were concerned about whether that was going to be a hindrance.”
Fireworks safety experts say when setting off fireworks at home, it is important to use them responsibly. Be sure to check what times local ordinances allow fireworks and alert neighbors what time they will be used.
Key safety measures include: having a sober adult in charge of the fireworks, using common sense, following local laws on fireworks usage and using fireworks on hard, flat surfaces, according to a press release from Phantom Fireworks.
Lingofelter believes the most important guideline to follow is creating a solid foundation to ensure they are set off properly.
“People will put them on the grass, or they’ll put it on gravel and stuff like that,” Lingofelter said. “And, boy, if that tips over, it can make a fun weekend a really awful one.”
The current drought across the area creates more fire hazards when setting off fireworks. Jamey Burrows, chief of the Chesterfield Fire Department, said thoroughly watering any grass and plants in areas where fireworks will be lit is the best way to prevent fires.
“We’re extremely concerned about, with the dry conditions, the starting of grass and field fires,” Burrows said. “They need to be very cognizant of what they’re doing. If they would shoot up aerial displays and it gets into a field or something, we could have some significant issues. Be very mindful of what types of fireworks you’re using, where those might go.”
When deciding where to light fireworks, Burrows recommends completely avoiding grass if possible, especially if it is clearly dry or dead. Those who set off fireworks should also have a water source nearby, such as a garden hose, that can be used in case a small area of grass does catch on fire.
Ultimately, Lingofelter wants anyone setting off their own fireworks this weekend to follow safety measures, read the instructions for their fireworks and have fun.
“There’s been a lot of mentally draining things happening over the year,” Lingofelter said. “Aside from Christmas, this is the one time of year where people can be kids again.”