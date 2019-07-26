ALEXANDRIA — After making it to the Supreme Showmanship Competition three times, nine-year 4-H member Miller Smith finally won the title of Supreme Showman on Thursday.
To compete in that top category, a contestant must be named grand champion of one of the four separate animal-showing competitions: swine, goat, beef or sheep.
While Miller said he showed in the swine, goat and beef competitions, he received grand champion at the Beef Show.
“Cattle is probably the most difficult to show and (Miller’s) done that since he was basically in diapers so it’s pretty natural for him,” said Miller’s father, Neal Smith.
Participating in one or more of those competitions does not necessarily prepare the 4-H'ers for the Supreme Showmanship Competition, however.
When competing in the Supreme Showmanship Competition, a contestant is judged based on how they show each of the four types of animals. They also are not allowed to show their own animal or use their own equipment during the competition.
“The most important thing (to remember) is that the animals are not the same,” Miller said. “You show each species different, you set them up different, they act different, they’re comfortable with different people so that’s what I thought about the whole time.”
At home, Miller said, he practiced showing with his own animals so he would remember the different aspects of showing them once it came time to compete. While he is not able to have the same bond with the animal in the competition as he would with one of his own animals, Miller said he always makes sure to give the animal a “little pat on the head” before entering the ring.
“I make sure it's comfortable with me and I'm comfortable with it before anything," Miller said.
Out of the entire competition, however, Miller’s mother, Jennifer Smith, said she thinks being forced to talk on the microphone and think on one's feet during the question-and-answer portion of the competition is the hardest part for some competitors.
“The kids that are in there, they’re livestock kids — they may not show every species, but they know livestock,” Jennifer said. “Some judges don’t have them do (the question-and-answer), so I’m glad that this one did.”
This year, the judge asked each contestant to explain who their biggest influence in showing livestock is, what 4-H means to them and what they plan to do in the future.
When it was Miller’s turn to answer the judge, he said his biggest inspiration was his family — more specifically, his older brother. Miller said it was his brother who inspired him to become involved in 4-H.
While his brother was a judge at a different 4-H fair and could not make it to watch Miller compete, Miller said his family’s history with the organization makes his win even more special.
“I can’t wait (to tell my brother),” Miller said. “I’ll probably call him right when he’s done (judging).”
Supreme Showmanship contestants
Jason Gray
Alexis Hickman
Cagney Utterback
Miller Smith
