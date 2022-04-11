FRANKTON — The Frankton Town Council on Monday unanimously approved letting the Stormwater Board issue up to $1.7 million in bonds.
The money is expected to be used to resolve water backups that occur from about the high school on Clyde Street to the cemetery when it rains.
“People can’t drive trough when we have floods,” said council President Larry Shively.
Officials expect to use only $1.5 million but added a $200,000 cushion.
The bonds are not expected to have a direct financial effect on taxpayers, an official from Reedy Financial told the council. The town has received a $3 million transportation grant for the project but must match about one-half, which is why the bonds will be sold.