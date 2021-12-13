FRANKTON — The Frankton Town Council on Monday ended its meeting year with several personnel changes.
On a unanimous vote, Councilmember Larry Shively will pick up the gavel and take over as president from Vicki Hart on Jan. 1. Shively, who has served two years on the council, started taking on civic duties about four years ago as the town hammered out its five-year comprehensive plan.
• The council also voted unanimously to take the step to remove Chris Litsey as president of the town’s Plan Commission after he missed three consecutive meetings and a total of six meetings over the past year. Hart said she had hoped to receive a letter of resignation from Litsey, but he did not return her attempts to communicate with him. Since he did not resign, the council must allow him 30 days’ notice in case he would like to appeal. A replacement cannot be put in place until Litsey’s removal is final.
• The council gave the Frankton Police Department its unanimous approval to hire a new second-shift officer. Josh Evans, who has served for several years as a reserve officer, will be taking over from Detective Darrell Hunter, who retires after Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.