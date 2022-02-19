FRANKTON — With blaring sirens, flashing lights and honking horns, a parade featuring the semistate champion girls basketball team weaved its way through the neighborhood surrounding Frankton High School on Saturday evening.
Such celebrations are becoming a late February tradition, and the community hopes to stage its biggest one yet next Saturday after the Lady Eagles return from their second Class 2A state championship game appearance in three years.
“It’s very rewarding for a small town,” said Nancy Robinson as she and her husband waited for the team to appear at a pep rally in the high school gymnasium. “We have a lot of great athletes, good students, and I think that helps.”
Brent Brobston, the athletic director at Frankton who coached the boys basketball team to a state title in 2017, said the town’s collective pride and support of all the school’s sports programs has fueled the success of the girls basketball team over the last few years. The Lady Eagles made their first trip to the state championship game in 2020, falling to Linton-Stockton.
“They’ve just made so many people proud and put so many smiles on faces of people that enjoy coming to watch them play,” Brobston said. “The way they’re coached, the way they play, the way they do things is just first class.”
During his remarks at Saturday’s pep rally, Lady Eagles coach Stephan Hamaker spoke of several examples of that support his team has experienced during their latest postseason run. Anonymous donors stepped in to provide team dinners and to cover the cost of 40 student tickets at the semistate game in Laporte. Another donor, he said, covered the cost of the team’s hotel stay Friday night.
“This team is pretty important to people,” said Hamaker’s father-in-law, Phil Alexander. “People are really proud. I hear them talking about it all the time.”
The current Lady Eagles, Brobston said, are a product of an environment that emphasizes a commitment to hard work and accomplishing goals in a way that reflects well on the town and its residents.
“You have little kids now that want to grow up and be like these girls, and they’ve just set an example of what you want to be and what you want to do,” he said. “The culture of it all — the girls program is at the top of that culture of winning right now, so all of our programs are striving to be like each other and to be like them.”
