Lucy Loller, the 2021 Madison County 4-H Fair Queen, rode in the 2021 Frankton Heritage Days Festival parade. This year's prince and princess contest will take place Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.

FRANKTON — A place for bringing up the next generation is part of what Frankton Heritage Days Festival has been for Heather Alexander’s family.

“Frankton is a very close community anyway, we all know each other’s kids. We all take an active role. The whole 'it takes a village to raise a kid,' that’s kind of the mentality that I think Frankton has,” she said.

Alexander and her husband, Levi, have four kids, all of whom have been helping with the festival since they were little. She remembered running around and helping with her eldest son on her hip and a second child on the way.

After the festival, the grounds are a pasture for cattle. Picking up the potentially harmful debris left behind, she said, was something her kids did when they were small.

“It’s really neat when you’ve been involved as long as I have and you see some of these kids from when they were teeny, teeny tiny. Now they’re sitting here at my son’s age who just graduated high school. They’re still coming back to Heritage Days,” she said.

Guests will get a taste of such connection, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

Ethan Butcher and the Pink Panther share a bike ride during the 2021 Frankton Heritage Days Festival parade. Guests could see similar sights during the 2022 parade, Saturday at 10 a.m.

Aaron Hymes, president of Frankton Heritage Days Board said 2022 will be the festival’s 47th year of operation.

Each day is packed with events, from vendors to historical presentations. Events such as axe throwing and a presentation of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" are new this year.

The community dinner of past years will be returning. Board member Jenni Effinger said now that COVID restrictions have eased, chicken and dumplings are on the menu from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

More info and a schedule of events is available at the Frankton Heritage Days website or Facebook page.

Effinger said they are still looking for volunteers. Those desiring to volunteer are encouraged to reach out to the board. Contact info is available on their website.

Maggie Salazar and her daughter Nora check out the merchandise at a yard sale during the 2021 Frankton Heritage Days Festival. Rummage sales will be going on all day Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 Frankton Heritage Days Festival.

