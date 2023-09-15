Going the distance

Joshua Hiday moves cornhole boards to make sure they're at the appropriate distance.

 Caleb Amick | The Herald Bulletin
A sign of the times

Dan Parks of Frankton Utilities installs a sign from Community Hospital Anderson Friday morning.

FRANKTON — The 48th annual Frankton Heritage Days festival officially began Friday afternoon, but staff and some board members have been setting up everything from water lines to signs since Sept. 9.

"We're kind of pulled every which way to get things done," said Natasha Pulley, treasurer for the Frankton Heritage Days Festival Board.

"We've been down in this field from sunup to sundown since (last) Saturday."

Fire marshall

The state fire marshal inspects the festival area just before festivities began on Friday.

The 2023 festival, which continues through Sunday, coincides with the Madison County Bicentennial Celebration.

Period-appropriate children's games have been planned for the festival, which include pickup sticks, hopscotch and ball and cup, according to Pulley.

Those activities will go along with 20 rides and 72 vendors, which are not associated with the bicentennial.

Rides and Amusements

About 20 rides and amusements await those attending the 48th annual Frankton Heritage Days Festival on Friday. Rides start Saturday at 11 a.m.

This isn't Heritage Days' first go-around with a bicentennial. In 1976, the festival coincided with the United States bicentennial, according to Jeff Alexander, a volunteer and past president of the board.

Alexander worked the festival alongside his father, who co-founded the festival in 1975.

Patriotic wares

Brad Wilson and Kevin Giddings set up their booth, which consists of patriotic and military wares.

The tradition of assisting with the festival runs deep in the Alexander family— his son, Levi volunteers, as does his wife, Heather, and their children.

Heritage Days provided Heather an opportunity to watch local kids grow up, including her own.

"It’s really neat when you’ve been involved as long as I have and you see some of these kids from when they were teeny, teeny tiny," Heather said for a September 2022 article in The Herald Bulletin.

"Now they’re sitting here at my son’s age, who just graduated high school. They’re still coming back to Heritage Days."

Jeff agreed, adding that the festival is a great time for kids to connect with their friends while parents catch up with old friends as well.

Signs

Yard signs at Heritage Field sit ready to be installed.

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4254.

