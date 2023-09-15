FRANKTON — The 48th annual Frankton Heritage Days festival officially began Friday afternoon, but staff and some board members have been setting up everything from water lines to signs since Sept. 9.
"We're kind of pulled every which way to get things done," said Natasha Pulley, treasurer for the Frankton Heritage Days Festival Board.
"We've been down in this field from sunup to sundown since (last) Saturday."
The 2023 festival, which continues through Sunday, coincides with the Madison County Bicentennial Celebration.
Period-appropriate children's games have been planned for the festival, which include pickup sticks, hopscotch and ball and cup, according to Pulley.
Those activities will go along with 20 rides and 72 vendors, which are not associated with the bicentennial.
This isn't Heritage Days' first go-around with a bicentennial. In 1976, the festival coincided with the United States bicentennial, according to Jeff Alexander, a volunteer and past president of the board.
Alexander worked the festival alongside his father, who co-founded the festival in 1975.
The tradition of assisting with the festival runs deep in the Alexander family— his son, Levi volunteers, as does his wife, Heather, and their children.
Heritage Days provided Heather an opportunity to watch local kids grow up, including her own.
"It’s really neat when you’ve been involved as long as I have and you see some of these kids from when they were teeny, teeny tiny," Heather said for a September 2022 article in The Herald Bulletin.
"Now they’re sitting here at my son’s age, who just graduated high school. They’re still coming back to Heritage Days."
Jeff agreed, adding that the festival is a great time for kids to connect with their friends while parents catch up with old friends as well.