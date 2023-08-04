INDIANAPOLIS — Frankton-Lapel completed its third appearance as a combined band Friday afternoon during Indiana State Fair Band Day.
Their show was called “Perepetuum,” a theme revolving around the concept of perpetual motion. Band and guard members moved constantly, even when the show was over and drum majors’ hands were down.
Before exiting the track, the band moved continuously in a circle until it was time to leave.
The band featured about 75 members, including 60 percussionists, 13 color guard members and two drum majors., co-director Eric Bailey said.
One of those members was Isaac Hymes.
Noting this was his first year as a band member, Hymes, a soon-to-be eighth grader, said he and his bandmates improved dramatically this season.
“There were a lot of new people, so, mostly marching, I feel like all of us were better,” he said.
Hymes said he improved in terms of playing at the appropriate volume and the way he holds his sticks.
Hymes is a part of the auxiliary percussion section, or pit, where he plays the xylophone and chimes.
Not only did the band compete, they made it into the top 16, which meant a chance to compete in the finals.
After the preliminary awards, Hymes said band members were hot and tired, but excited to compete in the finals.