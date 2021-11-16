ANDERSON — Displeased with a meeting that resulted in some comments from Frankton-Lapel Community Schools board members but no vote on amending the mask policy, some parents are considering retaining a lawyer to represent their interests and those of their children.
A small faction of parents has been attending meetings since the start of the school year in the hopes the board would modify its policy that requires students and staff to wear masks when COVID-19 moves into orange on the state’s color-coded warning system.
Tuesday’s specially called meeting was the result of a promise made by Frankton-Lapel Superintendent Bobby Fields at Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting that parents’ concerns would be taken under consideration. The board met in executive session before the special meeting, where members spent about 10 minutes explaining why no change would be made to the policy now.
It is unknown whether that decision was the result of discussion or vote in the executive session.
“I know myself I have done a lot of thinking about it and discussed it earlier today with my fellow board members,” said board President Randy Cunningham. “We feel that right now we need to stick with our policy in place.”
However, he and other board members stressed they would revisit the issue after the new year to allow time to assess any possible surge over the Thanksgiving and winter holidays.
“Our top priority is to see what we can do to keep students in school in person,” said Cunningham
Frankton-Lapel isn’t the first local school district to grapple with the issues of public health versus individual liberty. South Madison Community Schools earlier this school year lifted its mandate at the insistence of parents but a few days later reversed the decision after a public meeting dominated by medical professionals and researchers.
Frankton-Lapel board member Mike Rusche said whether it’s masks, distancing or quarantining, measure that not everyone would agree with must be taken during a pandemic.
“We looked at other plans. We looked at other schools,” he said. “We are open to doing other things, but we are not ready to do that today.”
Many of the dozen parents in attendance, including mother of two students, Jaime Senters, expressed disappointment at the lack of discussion between the board members, the failure to open the floor to public comment and parents’ perception that the board is increasingly less responsive to their calls and emails.
“We have no other option than to get a lawyer,” Senters said. “This meeting was opened up as a ploy to act like they hear what we say when they really don’t care.”
Some parents, including Kelley Seibert, who had hoped to collect the names of board members who continued to support masks to use against them in elections, described masking mandates as government overreach.
“We never voted for the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or the FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” she said. “We need to get all the kids not to comply. They can’t kick all the kids out.”
She also advocated that the school board exercise local control and ignore the governor’s mandates.
But Superintendent Fields, who joined the group — which still was talking more than half an hour after the meeting adjourned — said many districts might be willing to give up mask mandates if they didn’t fear losing their liability insurance in the process.
“We’re in a suit-happy era, and we have been for years.”
