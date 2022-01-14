ANDERSON — As promised in November, the Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Board of Trustees on Thursday briefly revisited its masking policy for students but immediately rejected any changes amid a surge of the COVID-19 in Madison County.
“I have no intention of changing things,” said board member Brian Gill.
The two unmasked parents who attended Thursday’s meeting declined to comment.
Though Frankton-Lapel Superintendent Bobby Fields, who reported having COVID-19 over the holidays, did not wear a mask at the meeting, all the board members and other district staff did. Some board members talked about their recent personal experiences with COVID prior to the start of the meeting.
Facing a growing group of parents who have been demanding a change in the policy on various ground since the start of the school year, the board said at a five-minute specially called meeting in November that it would leave the policy in place until after the holidays then re-evaluate the spread.
At that time, the county was at an orange advisory level, according to the state’s color-coded system.
“There’s been no improvement,” board President Tami Davis said.
In fact, the county has moved to level red, the highest alert level.
