FRANKTON — Sheriff's deputies were able to assist Frankton police in locating a man accused of domestic battery who attempted to hide in a cornfield.
Marcus Lamount Staunton, 37, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and strangulation.
Frankton officers were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of South Delaware Street after receiving a 911 hangup call around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a police report by David Layman with the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
Staunton had left the residence in a vehicle traveling east on County Road 1000 North when Layman located him. He pulled into a gravel drive on the northside of the road near the intersection of County Road 1000 North and County Road 350 North, according to the police report.
Layman said Staunton jumped the fence in front of his car and ran into a cornfield. A perimeter was setup on surrounding county roads and a K9 was brought in to assist with the search.
Staunton was located three hours later, allegedly hiding in thick brush on the westside of a drive.
He was transferred into the custody of the Frankton officers who were investigating the case and then transported to the Madison County Jail, according to the police report.
