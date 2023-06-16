ANDERSON — A 21-year-old Frankton man was sentenced to nine years in prison on a charge of rape.
Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper gave Gavin L. Carr Wednesday a nine-year sentence with three years suspended on the rape and a domestic battery charge.
Hopper also found Carr to be a sexually violent predator and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life, according to deputy Madison County Prosecutor Dan Kopp.
Carr entered guilty pleas to felony charges of rape and domestic battery.
Carr was arrested in January 2020 after being accused of beating a woman with a wallet chain and then forcing her to perform oral sex on him.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Caleb Gibson with the Frankton Police Department, a woman called 911 from a neighbor’s home and said Carr attacked her and took her phone.
The woman had injuries to her head, arms, hands and legs and was taken to Community Hospital to be treated for her injuries and for a sexual assault exam, according to the affidavit.
She told police Carr had been abusive toward her for several months, and that he struck her several times with a wallet chain and hit her with a closed fist.
Gibson noted that some of the woman’s injuries were in the shape of a chain and the skin was broken and bleeding.
While at the hospital, the woman told a nurse Carr had sat on her chest and refused to allow her to get up. The woman also told authorities Carr forced her to perform oral sex or he would severely beat her.
Carr denied the allegations when questioned by police, according to the affidavit.