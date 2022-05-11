FRANKTON — Frankton is joining a growing number of communities, including Alexandria and unincorporated areas of Madison County, that are putting limits on days and hours residents can set off consumer fireworks within the town limits.
The Frankton Town Council unanimously approved on first reading a potential ordinance that would limit fireworks to 5 p.m. till two hours after sunset on June 29 and 30 and July 1, 2, 3 and July 5 through 9 and 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4. Fireworks also would be permitted from 10 a.m. Dec. 31 till 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
The proposed ordinance also prohibits the discharge of consumer fireworks in public rights of way or street.
The measure is expected to be scheduled for a second vote at 6 p.m. June 13.
The proposed ordinance may be amended before then to include a provision that would allow to residents to receive special permission from the town council to set off fireworks from 6 to 9 p.m. in honor of birthdays or weddings. Councilwoman Vicki Hart said there was some discussion of this provision at the planning commission meeting.
“I did not put that in here because it takes away the whole meaning of an ordinance,” she admitted.
Hart said there is no need to bring the potential amendment before the planning commission as it can be voted on directly by the town council because it involves a safety issue.
The ordinance does not address commercial fireworks, such as those that might be used at a July 4 celebration.