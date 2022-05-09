FRANKTON — Some families may find they need to move their basketball goals after the Frankton Town Council on Monday voted to pass on first reading an ordinance that would require them to be kept off the streets and sidewalks.
The council is scheduled for a final vote on the matter at its next meeting 6 p.m. June 13.
Council members, including President Larry Shively and Councilwoman Vicki Hart, said the measure was necessary for the safety of children and because city vehicles are prevented from accessing parts of the roads.
“Recreational activities, such as the use of basketball goals, should not obstruct the safe passage of cars, trucks, school buses, and the general public within public rights of way,” the proposed ordinance said.
Basketball goals may be placed in property owners’ driveways or lawns but must be a minimum of three feet from the road, the proposed ordinance said. That includes the hoop.
The exceptions are dead end streets or cul-de-sacs, where basketball goals will be allowed temporarily but must be removed when not in use, according to the proposed ordinance.
“We want people to play basketball. We want them to do it safely,” Hart said.
Not only is it difficult for vehicles to pass when hoops are on public property, pedestrians in an effort to go around the basketball goals have to make the choice of stepping into the street or going onto private property, she said.
“People have the right to walk on the sidewalk without going around.”
Penalties include removal of the a goal by the city within 10 days of written notice. Owners then would have 10 days to claim them from the city, or it would be disposed of.
A $25 fee would be imposed for the cost of removal and storage.