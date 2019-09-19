FRANKTON — The Frankton Police Department will be removing decals that say “All Lives Matter,” considered by some to be a counter to the #BlackLivesMatter movement, from their vehicles after a local woman started an online petition.
Frankton resident Molly Hobbs, who is white, posted the petition Sunday in the hopes of getting 100 signatures to present to the town’s Marshal Dave Huffman, who made the decision to use the slogan.
Regardless of one’s personal position on the matter, she said, the phrase is controversial, which means it should not be used by government departments charged with serving the interests of all people with whom they come in contact.
“I don’t think it was a malicious intent from the beginning. I think a lot of it came out of ignorance of the movement itself,” she said. “The police shouldn’t have taken a stance. I think the people who decided to put it on there should have done more research. It’s pretty hard to go out of your way not to understand that something is racist.”
Huffman could not be reached for comment. However, in a statement released Wednesday, he said the petition was the first indication since the decals were affixed to the vehicles that some residents find the slogan offensive.
“This was certainly not the intent of the town of Frankton or me as the town marshal. Rather, the decals were designed to promote the Frankton Police Department’s commitment to serving all of its citizens,” he said. “I regret on behalf of the town that the decals have antagonized some citizens and have appeared critical of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.”
James Burgess, president of the Madison County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, also could not be reached for comment.
Several residents from Frankton and surrounding communities engaged in vigorous debate about the matter after the release was posted on Facebook.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 estimates, about 97% of Frankton’s residents are white. Though no residents appear to identify as solely black, about 1.5% identify as two or more races, which could include some black ancestry.
Hobbs said the slogan, which was added to the vehicles starting three years ago, always has bothered her.
“First, I just played it off like, ‘Oh, it’s like a smalltown thing and there was nothing I could do about it,” she said. “I’ve politely been dropping hints on the Facebook page for a while. People called me names and told me I was offended for no reason. I decided one day I had the courage to do something about it and not everyone basically bully me into it when I know it’s not right.”
Many people don’t understand how countering the phrase, “Black lives matter” with “All lives matter” is offensive, Hobbs said. But, she said, most people wouldn’t, for instance, go to a breast cancer benefit and say, “But there are other kinds of cancer.”
“The whole (All Lives Matter) movement is trying to silence people of color and make them seem like they are a bunch of angry black people coming after us. The All Lives Movement is trying to silence them and override them,” she said. “When someone tells you something is offensive, getting defensive isn’t the correct response.”
The petition never was intended to divide the town or to attack anyone individually, Hobbs said.
“It’s hard to hear somebody say you’re racist. It’s hard to hear people question your morals,” she said. “In a less diverse area, we are in a little bubble where we don’t see racism directly.”
However, having the slogan “All Lives Matter” ensures Frankton never will become more diverse because, especially on a police vehicle, it signals people of color are not welcome, she said.
Hobbs said she would like to see the “All Lives Matter” slogan replaced with something more universal.
In his statement, Huffman said when he designed the exterior of a new police vehicle in 2015, he sought input from other police officers and town officials.
Frankton Town Council President Katherine Hudson said the decision was at the discretion of the police department. No one had brought the matter before the council, she added.
“It’s not the place of the Town of Frankton to upset anybody with their slogan. If we had known there was any kind of controversy about it, we would have done something about it sooner,” she said. “I did not take it as being derogatory in any way, but maybe I wasn’t fully informed someone would be offended by that.”
